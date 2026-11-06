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Downtown Sarasota Comes Alive with Art at the Sarasota Fall Fine Art Festival, November 14"“15
By Dylan Campbell,9 days ago
Art, creativity and Sarasota’s vibrant downtown come together this November as the Sarasota Fall Fine Art Festival returns to J.D. Hamel Park on Saturday, November 14, and Sunday, November 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Presented by Paragon Events, the free festival transforms the park into an open-air gallery filled with original works from artists representing Florida and communities across the country. Throughout the park, guests can explore a colorful collection of paintings, sculpture, photography, fine jewelry, glass, ceramics, fiber art, woodworking, metalwork and mixed-media pieces. From striking statement works to smaller handcrafted discoveries, the festival offers an engaging experience for established collectors, first-time art buyers and those simply looking to enjoy a creative afternoon outdoors.