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‘People get their heartstrings tied up in it’: 33 years of comforting child survivors at Utah Child Justice Centers with teddy bears
By Cozy season favorites,8 days ago
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — For 33 years, handmade teddy bears have fallen into the arms of children who walk into the County Children's Justice Center. 96-year-old Ruth Brasher and hundreds of volunteers have spent decades ensuring that child survivors have a plush source of comfort with The Teddy Bear Project.