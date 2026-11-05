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Do-or-die weekend, aka fan appreciation match!
By Jeremiah Oshan,7 days ago
Aaron and Jermiah break down the Vancouver loss, express their frustrations over the direction of the club and look ahead to a virtual do-or-die season finale with LAFC. View on Zencastr SPONSORED This newsletter was made possible through the support of Full Pull Wines, a boutique wines reseller that has been sponsoring us since 2011. Join their mailing list Nos Audietis is the flagship podcast for Sounder at Heart, a primarily reader-supported website. You can support us by becoming a paid subscriber, learn more here. You can also watch many of their shows on YouTube. Aside from becoming a Sounder...