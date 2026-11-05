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Realio’s Ratings: Quoth the Whitecap, five to one
By Realio via Sounder at Heart,,7 days ago
Once upon a Sunday dreary, while the Sounders, weak and weary, wandered north to BC Place with playoff lives upon the line. Just 50 seconds had expired when the hosts at first conspired, leaving Seattle’s backline fired: a catastrophic sign. It ended 5-1 and could have been worse. Seattle held 49 percent of the ball and connected 482 passes at an 89 percent clip, yet the possession was an empty ghost ship sailing straight into the rocks. Vancouver Whitecaps put 10/18 shots on target and carved through our defensive belly at will. Even a halftime quadruple substitution did nothing to…