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HPU Battles Early but Falls to Chaminade in Straight Sets
3 days ago
HONOLULU, Hawai'i - The Hawai'i Pacific University women's volleyball team fell to Chaminade in straight sets Wednesday evening at McCabe Gym, 25-22, 25-21, 25-15. Sofia Cooper led the Sharks with seven kills, while Chayse Hoon added six kills without an error. Jordyn McCutcheon recorded 11 assists, eight digs and two service aces, and Taylor Kaoihana-Lee also finished with eight digs. Lauren Harris contributed seven assists, and Raiatea Campbell added six digs.