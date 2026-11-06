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MLS Decision Day: Playoff Spots and Seeding Still at Stake
By waking the red staff,7 days ago
The end of the 2026 MLS regular season is here. Saturday is Decision Day. 15 matches, seven all Eastern Conference affairs, seven all Western clashes, and one cross-conference bout, an all-Canadian affair, with CF Montréal hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC. All will be decided on Saturday – here are some of the highlights. The playoff field will be set The nine teams that will represent the East in the MLS Cup Playoffs have already been decided, but a few exact positions are yet to be determined. Supporters’ Shield winners Nashville SC cannot be touched at the top, but Inter Miami CF…