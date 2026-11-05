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Construction of the South Burlington Walk-Bike Bridge advances at Exit 14
By Scarlett Glazebrook,5 days ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON — For people traveling on foot, walking along Williston Road over Interstate 89 means navigating the traffic barreling on and off the ramps leading to the busy highway at Exit 14. And with the short, dark days of winter around the corner, reduced visibility adds to the challenges of crossing the stretch that helps connect Burlington and South Burlington.
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