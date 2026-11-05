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Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union: 2026 MLS Season Finale
By BVM Sportsdesk,,7 days ago
Toronto FC closes a disappointing 2026 season Saturday at Philadelphia, already eliminated from playoff contention after a 3-1 loss to Atlanta. The Union, led by interim coach Ryan Richter, have surged into the playoffs after a dramatic turnaround, though they enter the finale winless in four games. Toronto will be without four players and is aiming to finish the year with a strong performance and three points.