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AI Was Meant To Take The Grunt Work. It’s Taking The Fun Stuff
3 days ago
Conor Donegan, writing on Atlassian’s blog, shares new research from its Teamwork Lab on AI at work. In a survey of 1,013 U.S. knowledge workers, AI users said it takes on the work they enjoy about as often as the work they dislike, and 10% said it has taken all of the work they enjoy. The more deeply a team builds AI into its workflow, the more of the good stuff goes.