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Computing School proposal faces backlash from Trinity faculty over funding, shared governance issues
By Yashraj Vishwakarma,9 days ago
Last month, Duke administrators presented a proposal for a new School of Computing to Academic Council, which was met with mixed reactions from faculty. At Thursday’s Arts & Sciences Council meeting, administrators received even more pushback. The potential new Duke-wide academic unit, to be known as the “C-School,” would...