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Rain kicked to the curb as dry weather arrives for the weekend
By Derrek Dalman,7 days ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High pressure is stretched out over the region this afternoon, as sunshine and clouds mix. Temperatures will be seasonable for early November, reaching the mid-40s with light winds from the north-northwest. There are now indications that cloud cover will return sometime tonight and into tomorrow. As a result, overnight lows have been bumped up into the mid-20s over the area. If the clouds are thinner or we see less clouds, then temperatures would likely trend a few degrees colder. Expect some areas of frost waking up tomorrow morning.