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Local Author Blends Law and Baseball in "Murder on the Mound"
9 days ago
There is a new detective on the prowl in the literary world, armed with the sharp insight of trial lawyer and competitive streak of a former Major League Baseball player. The detective is Scott Davis, a character created by Lakewood Ranch resident David Feldman and the protagonist of Feldman’s debut novel, Murder on the Mound, which was published this September. Murder on the Mound follows Davis, a former World Series-winning shortstop with the Boston Red Sox, as he defends his best friend Doug Simons in the murder trial of star pitcher Pete Marcus. Simons and Davis are brothers-in-law and former college teammates, but when Marcus is brutally murdered, all the evidence points to Simons, his teammate on the San Diego Padres.