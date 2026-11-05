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Quavo & Murda Beatz Find Their Groove on “Trapaline”
By Quincy,4 days ago
This might be my favorite Quavo song in decades. Quavo is looking to redeem himself with SATCHAMO after QROMELIFE fell short for plenty of listeners. I understood the criticism. That project involved a lot of experimenting, and I wasn’t convinced every direction suited him. I thought we might have to wait a while for the next release, but his latest batch of four tracks suggests he’s moving quickly.