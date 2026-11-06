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Je'Shawn Stevenson powers North Texas past McNeese with 30 points
8 days ago
DENTON, Texas (AP) Je’Shawn Stevenson’s 30 points led North Texas over McNeese 77-67 on Thursday. Stevenson added five rebounds and five assists for the Mean Green (2-0). Cash Chavis shot 2 for 8 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Aeneas Alexander went 3 of 7 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.