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Join the CAC’s Magical Holiday Family Event: The Winter Wonderland Student Exhibit
6 days ago
On Thursday, December 3rd, the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) will host one of its most cherished holiday traditions, the Winter Wonderland student exhibit. Children ages K-12 have been looking forward to this time of year, and there’s no better place to experience that holiday excitement than at their very own holiday exhibit opening. Their winter-themed pieces will be on display at the CAC from December 3-18, 9 am to 5 pm. Join the community on the evening of Thursday, December 3rd from 5 to 7 pm to see the youthful joy of creativity and holiday spirit on full display. This annual, holiday, youth reception is hosted by Nichol’s Center, who always come with treats and a whole bunch of fun for families to enjoy.