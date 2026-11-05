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Douglas County Connection and the CAC Present a Kwanzaa Experience
7 days ago
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) in partnership with Douglas County Connection is gearing up to celebrate the seven universal principles of Kwanzaa this December. On Saturday, December 12th from 3 pm- 5 pm, the Cultural Arts Center will be open to all who wish to come and participate and learn about this unique holiday tradition. For over 30 years, Douglas County Connection, a satellite of the Cultural Arts Council, has celebrated Kwanzaa in the community. As always, DC Connection’s Kwanzaa event is free and open to everyone.
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