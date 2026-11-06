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Best Event Space: Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel
By Seattle Mag,9 days ago
This article originally appeared in the November/December 2026 issue of Seattle magazine. A wedding for 100 or a conference for 2,000? Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel has room for both, with Cascade Mountain views and the forests of the Snoqualmie Valley as a backdrop. The property’s 12 event spaces range from smaller meeting rooms to a new 22,100-square-foot ballroom, part of its major 2025 expansion. The hotel makes overnight stays easy, while restaurants, bars, and a spa give guests plenty to do once the name tags come off . Owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe, the property also features original artwork by 24 Tribal members throughout.