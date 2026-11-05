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Find the Perfect Gift at the Douglas County Art Guild Christmas Bazaar
6 days ago
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) announces the annual Douglas County Art Guild (DCAG) Christmas Bazaar. This local seasonal boutique of original arts and crafts is the perfect place to get a unique and reasonably priced gift for anyone in your life. Shopping locally at the DCAG Christmas Bazaar is not only cozy, spirited, and cost effective; it also supports hometown artists and craftspeople. The DCAG Christmas Bazaar will be open from December 3rd through the 12th from 10 am – 5 pm each day in the Wynn Building, located next door to the Cultural Arts Center at 8644 Campbellton St..
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