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Texas A&M women’s basketball improves to 2-0 with win over Louisiana
By Erin Patterson,9 days ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M defeated Louisiana 62-51 as the Aggies continued their six-game homestand to open the women’s basketball season. After falling behind by two points early in the first quarter, the Aggies went on an 11-0 run. Kaniya Boyd made a steal and passed to Kailyn Gilbert, who found Emerald Parker for a layup to cap the run.