undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
3M Agrees to $7.35 Billion Settlement of Firefighter PFAS Injury Claims
By Curt Varone,9 days ago
3M has agreed to pay up to $7.35 billion to settle personal injury claims involving exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including claims brought by firefighters alleging that exposure to firefighting foam and turnout gear caused cancer and other serious illnesses. The agreement, announced November 3, 2026, is intended to resolve approximately 99% of the existing PFAS-related personal injury claims against 3M, involving an estimated 115,000 to 120,000 plaintiffs.