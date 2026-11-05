undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Stewards Of Twin Lakes honored recognized for environmental efforts
4 days ago
The Pennsylvania Environmental Council (PEC) honored The Stewards Of Twin Lakes with one of its prestigious Environmental Partnership Awards, presented during the organization’s 36th Annual Environmental Partnership Awards Ceremony on Oct. 29. The award recognizes organizations whose collaborative efforts produce meaningful, measurable improvements to Pennsylvania’s environment. In honoring the...