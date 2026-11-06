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Bendinger has 22 as Western Michigan takes down Kalamazoo 99-52
By The Associated Press,9 days ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Mason Bendinger had 22 points in Western Michigan's 99-52 win over Kalamazoo on Thursday. Bendinger added eight rebounds for the Broncos (1-1). Jordan Sigmon added 15 points while shooting 4 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to go with six rebounds. Rob Lee Jr. and Augustinas Kiudulas had 11 points each.