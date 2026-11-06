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Women’s basketball falls to West Virginia 78-66 in first loss of season
By David Cohen,9 days ago
Women’s basketball (1-1) suffered its first loss of the season at its second nonconference match Thursday, falling 78-66 to No. 24 West Virginia (2-0). Despite being fresh off a 84-23 blowout victory in their debut against the University of the District of Columbia on Tuesday, GW failed on Thursday to regain a lead in the second half against the Mountaineers, despite junior guard Alicia Newell putting up 19 points and 11 rebounds in her first career double-double. The Revolutionaries failed to capitalize on early momentum as they committed 24 turnovers that translated directly into 31 points for the Mountaineers and suffered a significant rebounding disadvantage.
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