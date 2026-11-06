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Edinburg’s Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library Awarded $46,000 Hogg Foundation Grant for Mental Health Programming
By The Edinburg Advocate,8 days ago
Edinburg, Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library, Hogg Foundation for Mental Health, Mental Health, City of Edinburg, Libraries Supporting Community Mental Health. Edinburg TX – The City of Edinburg has been selected as one of 13 public library systems in Texas to receive funding through the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health’s Libraries Supporting Community Mental Health initiative.