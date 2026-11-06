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Godzilla Minus Zero Review
By Jeffrey Harris,9 days ago
MPA Rating: Rated R for some violent content/bloody images. The King of the Monsters returns to the big screen once again. Oscar-winning filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki presented a startling, exceptional vision with 2023’s Godzilla Minus One, completely revitalizing the iconic franchise. Minus One went back to basics, restoring Godzilla as a being of pure terror, a natural disaster given physical shape.