undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Common Pleas filings received on November 5, 2026
9 days ago
"CI" are the letters of designation for inquiries on Common Pleas Civil Cases:. “TF” are the letters of designation for inquiries on Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure Cases:. CI202604649 Paige Estvanik, Brooks Estvanik, a minor by and thorugh her natural Mother Paige Estvanik vs Tiffany Powell, Garfield Davis, Grange Indemnity Insurance Company, et al. Action for monetary/ judgt w/int & cost alleged due for negligence due to Auto accident, negligence per se, permanent injury, lost wages, w/jury demand. D. Lee Johnson (0044081) assigned to Judge Goulding.