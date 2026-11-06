undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Forest Preserve Offers New Audio Tour Detailing Industrial History of Joliet Iron Works
By eNews Park Forest,9 days ago
Will County, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A new audio tour offers a modern way to explore the storied past of the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site. The audio tour lets visitors use their smartphone to learn about the site’s history through the Open Audio Tours app, available on the App Store and Google Play. Visitors can also download the app in advance or via a QR code on signage at either end of the interpretive trail at Joliet Iron Works.