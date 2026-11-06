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Ohio Judge Strikes Down More Provisions Tied to State’s Former Six-Week Abortion Ban
By Brian Ford,9 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO). An Ohio judge has struck down additional provisions of the state law that included its former six-week abortion ban, ruling the measures cannot be enforced separately from the ban itself. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins issued the ruling October 29, finding that the remaining provisions...
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