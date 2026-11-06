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McAllen Citizens League to Host Hidalgo County Update Luncheon Nov. 12 with County Judge Richard Cortez
By The Edinburg Advocate,9 days ago
McAllen, McAllen Citizens League, Hidalgo County, Richard Cortez, Hidalgo County Judge, Luncheon, DoubleTree Suites Hotel. McAllen TX – The McAllen Citizens League will host a Hidalgo County Update luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the DoubleTree Suites Hotel, 1800 S. 2nd St. Hidalgo...
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