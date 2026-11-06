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Governor DeWine, Ohio Fire Marshal dedicate search and rescue building
9 days ago
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon and Ohio Department of Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield recently for the unveiling of the Ohio Fire Academy's new Search and Rescue Building. The 18,000-square-foot facility marks the state’s newest training resource that will help prepare Ohio’s firefighters, EMS personnel, and other first responders.
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