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Mustafa Ali vs. Frankie Kazarian & More Set For This Week’s TNA Impact
By Jeremy Thomas,9 days ago
TNA has announced matches for next week’s episode of TNA Impact including Mustafa Ali vs. Frankie Kazarian and more. It was announced on Thursday night’s show that the two will face off in a singles match on next week’s show. Kazarian and Avery Styles picked up their first win as a tag team on Thursday’s show before Ali, who was on commentary got into the ring and got decked by Kazarian.