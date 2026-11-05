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Dining, Digital Wallets, and Online Gaming: Canada’s Cashless Leisure Economy
5 days ago
A restaurant bill, a concert ticket, and an online entertainment subscription may seem unrelated, but they share an important feature: the payment experience influences how consumers interact with services. In Canada, contactless cards, mobile wallets, and digital payment platforms have introduced new ways to manage leisure spending. The differences become...