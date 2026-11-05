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A walk on the polemic side: ‘Saint Megan’ at the Matrix
8 days ago
The stakes are high for a spirited young woman named Megan Phelps-Roper (Caitlin Zambito), the central player of Joy Gregory’s tightly constructed theatrical outing, Saint Megan, now presented by Rogue Theatre at the Matrix on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. She is the scion of a family of religious fundamentalists that takes their grievances very public, in regular on-site demonstrations protesting arcania of a modern, freewheeling, godless society. From the jump, the play marches straight into the polemical, as in its opening scene in which the family brandishes off-putting protest signs inscribed with messaging as unsubtle as “GOD HATES FAGS.” Confronted by this, I tend to put up mental defenses.