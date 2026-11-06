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Olivia Rodrigo – take me home (4 christmas)
8 days ago
GRAMMY Award-Winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo releases her first ever holiday single “take me home (4 christmas)” via Interscope Records. The original holiday song was written by Rodrigo alongside collaborators Dan Nigro and Amy Allen, and was produced by Dan Nigro. The official music video will feature Rodrigo alongside Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City) and Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live).