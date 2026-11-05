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Roger Isom Warns California Agriculture Faces Growing Challenges After Election
2 days ago
On today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, Roger Isom, president and CEO of the Western Tree Nut Association and California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association, joined Nick Papagni for Part 1 of a two-part conversation about California’s agricultural future following the election. Isom discussed uncertainty surrounding the state’s incoming administration, declining pistachio production, international trade challenges and growing concerns over water infrastructure and agricultural regulations.