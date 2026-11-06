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No. 8 Cougars sweep No. 25 Buffaloes in Boulder
By Cameron Muh,9 days ago
BOULDER, Colo. — No. 8 BYU women's volleyball earned its 16th-straight win with a sweep of No. 25 Colorado (25-18, 28-26, 25-21) at the CU Events Center on Thursday night. The Cougars (19-1, 11-0 Big 12) hit .284 as a team, led by Elli Mortensen and Brooke Hardy, who combined for 22 kills while hitting .500. Claire Little Chambers added nine kills, while Kate Prior contributed six.