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Acadia’s Bed Ramp Strategy Begins to Pay Off
By Ashleigh Hollowell,6 days ago
Acadia Healthcare (Nasdaq: ACHC) had a strong third quarter with $895.3 million in total revenue, up 5.1% compared with the same period in 2025. The behavioral health and addiction treatment monolith has focused heavily on adding beds across the facilities it has opened over the last few years. During Q3 alone, Acadia added 220 licensed beds from a 144-bed de novo project in Florida and 76 beds at existing facilities. Throughout 2026, in total, it has opened 542 beds, David Duckworth, Acadia’s chief financial officer, said during its November earnings call.