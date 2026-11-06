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Volleyball Delivers Solid Showing With 3-Set Win Over Choctaws
8 days ago
CLEVELAND, Tenn. - The Lee volleyball team nailed down at least sixth place in the upcoming GSC tournament with a solid 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-17) victory over visiting Mississippi Christian University inside Paul Dana Walker Arena on Thursday evening. The Lady Flames picked up their third straight win and improved to 10-7 in conference play and 15-10 overall while the Choctaws dropped 8-9, 11-18. Lee will complete its regular season on Friday and host the University of West Alabama. It will be senior evening for the Lady Flames, and the activities will get underway at 6 p.m.