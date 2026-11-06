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Law firm, two legal aid leaders recognized for pro bono service and justice advocacy
9 days ago
Two distinguished individuals and one law firm were recognized Thursday for their contributions to civil legal aid and efforts to expand access to justice. The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) presented its Champion of Justice Award and Pro Bono Service Award at a reception hosted by Amazon at The Spheres in Seattle on Oct. 29. The Northwest Justice Project (NJP) also presented the inaugural Sue Encherman Exemplary Service Award, honoring the legacy of its former operations director.