Daily Briefs

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9 days ago
Law firm a sponsor of 2026 MEMA OE annual event in Novi Nov. 18-19 Butzel, a 20-plus year member of MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers, is a sponsor of the 2026 MEMA OE Annual Conference & Expo (ACE) November 18-19 in Novi. Butzel will be exhibiting in booth 4025. ACE26 is the flagship event of MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers and brings together the companies, customers and industry leaders that make up the vehicle supplier ecosystem. For two days, attendees gain direct access to executive perspectives, emerging technologies, purchasing leaders and strategic discussions that matter most to suppliers.