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ABA luncheon to highlight national security threats and America’s competitive edge
9 days ago
Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas), senior member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, will join the American Bar Association Standing Committee on Law and National Security in conversation and share his views on maintaining America’s competitive edge with a rising China and the double-edged promise of artificial intelligence for national defense and intelligence operations.