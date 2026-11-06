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Tax law training and pro bono opportunity scheduled for Nov. 13
9 days ago
Attorneys interested in volunteering for the State Bar of Michigan Tax Pro Bono Program are invited to attend a free training clinic to prepare them to help Michigan residents who cannot afford representation. Offered in partnership with SBM’s Taxation Section and Michigan Low-Income Taxpayer Clinics, the training is set for Friday, November 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at Bodman at Ford Field, 1901 St. Antoine Street, 6th Floor, in Detroit.