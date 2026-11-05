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Schenectady, NY: Incompetent Driver On The Crosstown Connection Almost Crashes Forcing Their Way Across Gore Point Onto 890 West
By Paulo Acoba,4 days ago
This doofus took a last-minute exit, risking a crash that could’ve been avoided by rerouting less than a mile later. Schenectady County-area driver and Redditor /u/ImaSource shared head-shaking dashcam footage from the Crosstown Connection from earlier in October (Oct 15, 2026) to the /r/IdiotsInCars subreddit, showing this goofball taking a last-minute exit way too late, nearly crashing while trying to pull it off.