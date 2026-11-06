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The Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces UK Playwright Waleed Akhtar as the Seventh Recipient of the $35,000 Hermitage Major Theater Award
By Dylan Campbell,9 days ago
Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat, announced today that UK-based Olivier Award-winning playwright and actor Waleed Akhtar has been selected as the seventh recipient of the Hermitage Major Theater Award (HMTA). This jury-selected prize, established by the Hermitage in 2021 with generous support from Flora Major and the Kutya Major Foundation, offers one of the largest nonprofit theater commissions in the United States and the United Kingdom. Akhtar will receive a cash prize of $35,000 USD, as well as a residency at the Hermitage (Manasota Key, Florida) and a developmental workshop in a major arts capital – which for this commission will be London in late 2028.