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3 Key stats from Indiana men’s basketball’s 92-69 win over Bellarmine
By Colin Lavery,8 days ago
Indiana men’s basketball cruises to 2-0 with a win over Bellarmine. Here are three key stats from the win. Indiana men’s basketball advanced to 2-0 on the season Thursday night with a 92-69 home win over Bellarmine. It was another impressive showing from the Hoosiers, who controlled the game mostly from the opening tip, led by Darren Harris’ career-high 23 points.