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Future World Simulation Event at Marist: Students form governments in a fictional future
By Julide Yazici,7 days ago
The world was watching as a new AI company revealed their technology that promised truth verification of videos and images through observing entire populations. This scenario, taking place in the year 2029, was simulated on Oct. 24 in the Dyson Center. Supported by Expert Theory, a rising company that focuses on creating AI supported future simulations, Marist University students took different roles in simulating a global situation, navigating negotiations, environmental crisis and public unrest. The role play simulation, organized by Jeremiah Perez-Torres, assistant professor of crime and justice studies and executed by Expert Theory (formerly Valens Games), divided students in five teams, consisting of China, Brazil, India, the United States and a fictional AI Company known as WitnessAI. These teams competed to pursue their interests of expansion and growth on the global scale.