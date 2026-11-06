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New Maui council supermajority could reshape tourism, development
By Aalii Dukelow,9 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly elected members to the Maui County Council could bring a significant shift in policy regarding development and tourism. Longtime political analyst Dick Mayer said the election shifts the makeup of the nine-member council from a 5-4 majority favoring development to a 6-3 progressive split, bolstered by newcomers and a familiar face.
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