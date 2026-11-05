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Silver Collection at Celebrate Unveils Renovated Clubhouse and Resort-Style Amenities in Fredericksburg, Virginia
By marketing,4 days ago
FREDERICKSBURG, VA (November 5, 2026) – Silver Collection at Celebrate is proud to announce the completion of extensive renovations to its clubhouse and amenity spaces, further enhancing the resort-style apartment living experience that residents enjoy every day. The renovation reflects a design vision rooted in Virginia’s rich traditional heritage,...