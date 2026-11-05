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Trump Media-Linked Wallets Send 4,259 Bitcoin to Crypto.com Ahead of a November 30 Note Deadline
By BitcoinInsider Editorial Desk,4 days ago
Wallets linked to Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) sent 4,259 bitcoin to Crypto.com in two transactions, according to blockchain-analytics firm Arkham Intelligence data reported on Thursday. The coins equal about 30% of the company’s roughly 14,139 BTC holdings, and the transfer comes weeks before a November 30 date on which holders of its convertible notes can demand repayment in cash. An exchange deposit does not by itself show a sale, and we found no statement from Trump Media or Crypto.com on this transfer.