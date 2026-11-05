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When liquidation headlines mislead — reading OI and funding with forced flow
By Jack Long,3 days ago
After every sharp move in crypto derivatives, the same ritual returns: a large liquidation number lands in headlines and social feeds, one side treats it as a trophy, and risk conversations collapse into scoreboard talk. That habit is costly. Liquidation prints are maps of forced flow. They are not a profit-and-loss ledger, and they are not a clean directional oracle.